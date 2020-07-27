iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Morocco has banned all travel to and from some of its major cities in a bid to stem an increase in coronavirus cases. In a joint statement quoted by the MAP state news agency, the health and interior ministries said the travel restrictions imposed on Monday affected the cities of Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat and Marrakesh. People with “urgent medical needs” and workers on specific missions were excluded, but would need a travel permit issued by a local authority, the statement added. Transportation of goods and commodities will continue normally. The measures come a day after the country reported 633 new COVID-19 cases, one of the biggest daily rises so far, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 20,278.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

No Safe Haven for Rwandans Suspected of Genocide

10 mins ago
1 min read

Togolese Nun Ramps Up Efforts for HIV Care during Pandemic

16 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Demand Answers about COVID-19 Funds they Donated

20 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Travel Expo Does the Digital Route

3 days ago
1 min read

Travellers to Botswana will Soon be Able to Complete Visa Applications Online

3 days ago
1 min read

Virtual Tourism in Africa Takes Off

3 days ago
1 min read

All Clear for Egypt Visitors

3 days ago
1 min read

Rising Sea Levels and more Dramatic Weather Events are Endangering African Destinations

3 days ago
1 min read

Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers

3 days ago
1 min read

British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary

3 days ago
1 min read

Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask

3 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Nollywood is Remaking Classic Movies to Maximize Box Office Revenue in the Netflix Era

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

3 mins ago
1 min read

No Safe Haven for Rwandans Suspected of Genocide

11 mins ago
1 min read

Togolese Nun Ramps Up Efforts for HIV Care during Pandemic

16 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Demand Answers about COVID-19 Funds they Donated

20 mins ago