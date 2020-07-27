Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

Morocco has banned all travel to and from some of its major cities in a bid to stem an increase in coronavirus cases. In a joint statement quoted by the MAP state news agency, the health and interior ministries said the travel restrictions imposed on Monday affected the cities of Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat and Marrakesh. People with “urgent medical needs” and workers on specific missions were excluded, but would need a travel permit issued by a local authority, the statement added. Transportation of goods and commodities will continue normally. The measures come a day after the country reported 633 new COVID-19 cases, one of the biggest daily rises so far, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 20,278.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
