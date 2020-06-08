Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

With the only land borders between Africa and Europe closed, many citizens from both continents found themselves trapped. Three months on, more than 500 Moroccans remain in limbo, far from home and with few – if any – resources ​​with which to support themselves. Many sleep each night at the gates of the border and few maintain the safety distances mentioned in Covid-19 protocols. Many of those trapped at the border were taken in by the city authorities, which provided tents and accommodated people in venues including Melilla’s bullring. Some women and children, meanwhile, have been sleeping in the offices of the city’s Muslim cemetery, and in truck​s​ parked next to graves.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

10 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s President Declares Country “Coronavirus-free”

19 mins ago
1 min read

Social Enterprise Gives Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers a Chance to Expand

32 mins ago
1 min read

More than 250K Somali Refugees Breathe a Sigh of Relief

39 mins ago
1 min read

Trepidation as South African Schools Reopen

44 mins ago
1 min read

Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

52 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

2 mins ago
1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

10 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s President Declares Country “Coronavirus-free”

19 mins ago
1 min read

Social Enterprise Gives Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers a Chance to Expand

32 mins ago