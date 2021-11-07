iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Moroccan Gem Tops List of World’s Best Hotels

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Few hotels are as synonymous with their destination as La Mamounia. In fact, if you don’t end up overnighting in one of this former palace’s tiled guest rooms, it’s almost as though you were never in Marrakech at all. That’s because this opulent, more-is-absolutely-more pocket of palm trees, landscaped gardens, and fountains, where sultry lobby spaces and bars are draped in silks and dark velvets, has come to embody all those reasons we travel to Marrakech in the first place. Inside its hammam, a mosaic of blue, red, and pine-green tiles, are cheery therapists who offer clay body wraps (head down early for a pre-treatment dip). By the utterly enormous pool, a flurry of bow-tied waiters rush between the Brits and French and, with increasing frequency, Russians and Turks, lying about all day long, with bottles of Moroccan rosé and surprisingly well-mixed Old Fashioneds, moving equally as swiftly between the languages. In the incredible bedrooms, the sweeping Moorish curves on the balcony doors are emulated in the archway to the bathrooms, themselves a symphony of tilework and gold-framed mirrors.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course

3 mins ago
1 min read

Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

5 mins ago
1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

6 mins ago
1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

8 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

10 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Safer Mining Practices in DRC

2 days ago
1 min read

Expanding the Library of African Genomes

2 days ago
1 min read

Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy

2 days ago
1 min read

Time for a Right to Read in South Africa?

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Remittance Firm’s Edge over the Competition

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Moroccan Gem Tops List of World’s Best Hotels

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course

3 mins ago
1 min read

Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

5 mins ago
1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer