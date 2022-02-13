iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Moroccan Destination Offers Romance and Heritage

2 mins ago 1 min read

For the couples who love history, culture, beautiful architecture and great food, Marrakesh is the ideal destination. And it’s suitable for romantic sojourns. Over the years, the north African city has become a favourite for honeymooners, thanks to the variety of things one can do in the city – from adventure, and relaxing walks in any of the gardens, to luxurious experiences and special cultural vibes. Not to mention the spas, which include the traditional hammam steam bath, it’s perfect for a loved up romantic holiday.

