Moroccan Destination Offers Romance and Heritage

For the couples who love history, culture, beautiful architecture and great food, Marrakesh is the ideal destination. And it’s suitable for romantic sojourns. Over the years, the north African city has become a favourite for honeymooners, thanks to the variety of things one can do in the city – from adventure, and relaxing walks in any of the gardens, to luxurious experiences and special cultural vibes. Not to mention the spas, which include the traditional hammam steam bath, it’s perfect for a loved up romantic holiday.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Luxury Restaurants in Ghana are also an Option for Locals and Visitors
Tented Love: How Senegal Created a Spectacular New African Architecture
How Inglewood Became the Center of African Cooking in LA
Light My Wire
5 Nigerian Knitwear Brands You Need to Know About
Proudly Ndebele: South Africa’s Zana Masombuka Showcases Her Heritage Through Modern Expressions of Art
Africa’s Showing at the Winter Olympics
New Discoveries Reveal How Ancient Egyptians Lived
Africa is Transitioning Out of the Pandemic Phase of the COVID-19 Outbreak
West Africa Is Home to New Coffee Flavour
Electric Public Transport Initiative Grows beyond Kenya
A Hero’s Welcome for the Lions of Teranga