Moroccan Academia Protests Against Ties with Israeli Universities

In May, 1,256 students and graduates from Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco called for severing ties with eight Israeli universities, citing their involvement in research linked to the Israeli military and human rights violations against Palestinians. This initiative has sparked a wider academic mobilization, with professors and students from other universities, such as Abdelmalek Essaâdi University and Agronomic and Veterinary Institute Hassan II, joining the protest. It also led to the cancelation of graduation ceremonies at several institutions, including one that was scheduled to be held at UM6P on July 12, due to fears of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The protests come as Morocco continues to normalize relations with Israel, including strengthening its defense ties. Recently, news broke that the kingdom has signed a significant defense contract for the purchase of two Israeli observation satellites valued at $1 billion.



SOURCE: LE MONDE