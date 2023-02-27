Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the finalists for the 2023 Morningstar Fund Awards – South Africa. The awards recognise those funds and asset managers that have served investors well over the long term and which Morningstar’s manager research team believes will be able to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns over time.
“2022 was riddled with challenges that required careful consideration and navigation. Inflation, recession fears, high interest rates, and geopolitical tensions all combined to create a tough investment landscape. Amid these circumstances, the short-listed fund managers this year have shown their ability to earn strong long-term returns without taking undue risk,” said Tal Nieburg, Managing Director of Morningstar South Africa.
The finalists for the 2023 Morningstar Fund Awards South Africa are:
|Morningstar Category Awards
|Finalists
|Best Aggressive Allocation Fund
|Aylett Balanced PrescientFNB Multi Manager BalancedNedgroup Investments Managed
|Best Bond Fund
|Nedgroup Investments Core BondNedgroup Investments Flexible IncTruffle SCI Income Plus
|Best Cautious Allocation Fund
|Marriott Core IncomeSanlam Multi Managed Cautious FoF Sasfin BCI Stable
|Best Flexible Allocation Fund
|Gryphon Flexible FundGryphon Prudential FundTruffle SCI Flexible
|Best Global Equity Fund
|Fairtree Global Equity Prescient FeederRanmore Global Equity Investor USDSchroder ISF Global Sust Gr C Acc USD
|Best Moderate Allocation Fund
|Amplify SCI Absolute GTC Capital Plus FoF Nedgroup Investments Balanced
|Best South Africa Equity Fund
|36ONE BCI SA Equity Counterpoint SCI Value M&G Equity Fund
|Morningstar Fund House Awards
|Finalist
|Larger Fund Range
|CoreSharesMarriottPrescient
|Smaller Fund Range
|36ONE Asset ManagementCamissa Asset ManagementTruffle Asset Management
“These awards recognise funds and asset managers that served investors well by delivering strong risk-adjusted performance for investors in 2022 and over longer time periods. Judged by Morningstar’s quantitative methodology and a qualitative overlay by the Morningstar manager research team, finalists should be commended for their commitment to investors,” Nieburg added.
Methodology
The Morningstar fund category and fund house awards are based on Morningstar fund data as of 31 December 2022. The awards methodology emphasises the one-year period, but funds must also have delivered strong three- and five-year returns after adjusting for risk within the award peer groups in order to obtain an award. In selecting winners, fund returns are adjusted for risk using the Morningstar Risk, a measure which imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund’s return than it does for upside volatility.
The full methodology for the awards is available here.
The winners of the 2023 Morningstar South Africa Fund Awards will be announced on 22 March 2023.
For Morningstar Fund Awards enquiries, kindly contact Morningstar via awards.za@morningstar.com
