More Than R500 Million allocated to Over 15,000 Farmers – Didiza

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has announced the approval of more than 15,000 applications, from farmers across the country, for the disaster management fund during the coronavirus.
Briefing media in Pretoria on Sunday, Didiza said more than 50,000 applications were received but only those who successfully submitted their applications by the 22 April 2020 deadline, and met the set criteria, were approved.
“I am pleased to announce that after the closing date, 55,155 applications were received. The Eastern Cape Province received the highest number of applications followed by the Northern Cape and North West. To date, 15,036 applications have been approved valued just over R500 million in favour of smallholder and communal farmers.”
The minister gave the breakdown for provinces.
Free State 389
KwaZulu-Natal 2, 812
_Northern Cape 1,435 _
Gauteng 1,045
Mpumalanga 999
North West 3,153
Limpopo 1,994
Eastern Cape 1,622
Western Cape 1,587
Didiza said applicants will first be told of their success before further detail is made public.
