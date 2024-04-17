More than 50 People Dead as Flooding Persists in Tanzania

Over the weekend, Mobhare Matinyi, a spokesman for the Tanzanian government, revealed that 58 people have died as a result of the flooding that is currently ravaging the country’s coastal areas. The flooding is the result of heavy rainfall, which still persists. It has damaged over 75,000 farms and also destroyed infrastructure. According to Matinyi, the disaster has affected over 126,000 people.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA