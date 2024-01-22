More Than 100 households Affected by Commissioner Street Building Fire

According to Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, the newest building fire in the CBD on Commissioner Street has affected more than 100 families.

Gwamanda went to the location of the building, which was allegedly set on fire on Sunday by a lady during a domestic dispute with her spouse.

“We understand, based on what had transpired, that we have a total number of 109 households that were affected as a result of this fire.”

The fire at the hijacked two-story express building killed two individuals and injured at least four others.

The woman charged with igniting the fire has been arrested.