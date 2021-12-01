iAfrica

More Strains Emerge Originating from Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Congolese variant, known by the scientific name B1 640, was first detected in a family in France after returning from a trip to the Republic of Congo. But if Europe is now discovering this variant with unusual mutations, Congolese scientists discovered it much earlier. “It is a variant of SARS cov2 responsible for covid-19 that was described in our laboratory at the end of August 2021, and it is a variant that was then detected in other countries” said Francine Ntoumi, President of the Congolese Foundation for Medical Research. So far eight cases have been detected in the Republic of Congo, and 24 other cases in the rest of the world. It has been placed under surveillance throughout Europe.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

