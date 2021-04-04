More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique

Several more South Africans caught up in the Mozambique conflict have been now been accounted for.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in the country working to secure their safety.
Hundreds of those displaced by the fighting are still sheltering in Pemba.
French energy giant Total has reportedly shut its operations in the Cabo Delgado province and withdrawn all staff. The gas plant is close to Palma where last week’s attacks took place.
Meanwhile, a SADC meeting has been scheduled for this week to discuss the situation.
Insurgents in northern Mozambique have intensified their raids over the past three years. The latest is seen as a serious escalation.
More Stories
SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away
SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases
Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern
Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks
SABC On Brink Of Collapse – CWU
SA Reports 1 273 New COVID-19 Cases
Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report
J&J Vaccine Granted Conditional Registration
High Traffic Expected Over Easter Weekend
SA Reports 1 294 New Cases
Authorities Keeping A Vigilant Eye On Easter Weekend Traffic
Discovery In Talks With Government Over Vaccination Rollout