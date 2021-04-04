iAfrica

More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique

Flag of Mozambique image: www.slon.pics/Freepik.com

Several more South Africans caught up in the Mozambique conflict have been now been accounted for.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in the country working to secure their safety.

Hundreds of those displaced by the fighting are still sheltering in Pemba.

French energy giant Total has reportedly shut its operations in the Cabo Delgado province and withdrawn all staff. The gas plant is close to Palma where last week’s attacks took place.

Meanwhile, a SADC meeting has been scheduled for this week to discuss the situation.

Insurgents in northern Mozambique have intensified their raids over the past three years. The latest is seen as a serious escalation.

