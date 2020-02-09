More Rains Expected After A Day Of Flooding

With heavy rains expected to continue on Sunday, emergency services say they remain on high alert.

Many homes have been flooded as several parts of the province have been hit by heavy rains.

Residents in Gauteng are being warned to be vigilant as rain is expected to continue on Sunday.

In Alexandra, the homes of many families especially those living in informal settlements were flooded.

Disaster management services officials have been hard at work assisting those in need.

Cooperative governance spokesperson Mart Martins says the extent of the damage is unknown at this stage.

“We have deployed emergency services and disaster management personnel to all these areas. Currently, they are assisting community members as well as taking stock of what needs to be done in certain areas and also to render the relief in those specific areas.”

The down pours have caused road closures, accidents and forced some people to evacuate their homes.

COLD, WET…AND DARK SUNDAY FOR SOME JOBURG RESIDENTS

As some Johannesburg residents assess the damage caused to their homes by Saturday’s heavy rain, Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will continue on Sunday.

The rolling blackouts are expected to last into the working week.

Eskom has told South Africans that power-cuts will most likely remain a reality for the country for at least the next 18 months.

The utility says technicians are hard at work to reduce unplanned breakdowns at its unit.

The power utility says critical maintenance is also being conducted on these units.

This as the power system remains constrained.

Rolling blackouts have become a reality for many households and businesses over the past year.

Eskom’s Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says they are appealing to residents to remain patient.

South Africans are encouraged to use electricity sparingly.

