iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

More Police Deployed To Diepsloot

EWN

16 hours ago 1 min read

Police have deployed more officers to Diepsloot where tactical response teams and detectives are on the ground to restore calm to the area and increase policing.

More than 50 people have now been arrested after 27 more illegal migrants were arrested during an operation on Thursday night.

An extra 16 police vehicles have now also arrived in the community to assist specialised teams to make arrests and deal with the crime in the area.

On Thursday morning, Elvis Nyathi was killed in a mob attack by a group of criminals who went from house to house searching for illegal migrants.

The police’s Athlenda Mathe said that it was calm in the community for now, while officers monitored the streets.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Western Cape Transport MEC Mitchell Condemns Kraaifontein Taxi Violence

16 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

17 hours ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

2 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

3 days ago
1 min read

JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview

3 days ago
1 min read

Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

4 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

The 1965Ride – Cycling For Education: Changing Lives One Ride At A Time!

11 hours ago
4 min read

Newly Graduated In A Changed World Of Work: Tips For Your Job Search

11 hours ago
4 min read

The Impact Of Global Volatility On The Local Economy

11 hours ago
4 min read

Where To Put Your Money? Best Performing Metro Neighbourhoods

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer