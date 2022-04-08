More Police Deployed To Diepsloot

Police have deployed more officers to Diepsloot where tactical response teams and detectives are on the ground to restore calm to the area and increase policing.
More than 50 people have now been arrested after 27 more illegal migrants were arrested during an operation on Thursday night.
An extra 16 police vehicles have now also arrived in the community to assist specialised teams to make arrests and deal with the crime in the area.
On Thursday morning, Elvis Nyathi was killed in a mob attack by a group of criminals who went from house to house searching for illegal migrants.
The police’s Athlenda Mathe said that it was calm in the community for now, while officers monitored the streets.
