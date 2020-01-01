Share with your network!

More people with medical aid have been vaccinated than those without.

The Health Department says almost 18-percent of people with health cover have received the jab.

In contrast, just six-percent of those without medical cover have been vaccinated.

The department says this is concerning since the goal is vaccine equity.

There’s some good news though.

Around one million people are being vaccinated every four days.

The target is to achieve that number every three to three-and-a-half days.

This would result in 35 million people being vaccinated before Christmas.

