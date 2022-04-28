More People Testing For COVID-19 As Cases Rise – NICD

The Health Department said that 30,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the past 24 hours.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that more people had been testing in recent days as cases continue to show an upward trajectory.
The number of new positive results reported on Wednesday evening was 6,372.
Three deaths have been recorded in the last 48 hours.
Earlier this week, government health authorities cautioned that the country should not be alarmed by the recent increases as the data was being analysed.
However, South Africans have been urged not to let their guard down amid relaxed COVID-19 regulations.
More Stories
Mbalula To Release Easter Road Death Stats, Update On Licence Renewal Extension
Parliament Asks For Extension On Electoral Act Amendment
NICD Reports 6 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Clarifies Step-Aside Policy
KZN Flood Victims Allege Theft By Officials
Disbandment Of ANCWL Recommended
Hlengwa Apologises To Mavuso After Heated Exchange
NICD Reports 5 062 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DA Concerned Over Gauteng’s Readiness For Fifth Wave
Mkhwebane Back In Court Over Impeachment
Parliament Committee To Oversee Response
NICD Reports 1 954 New COVID-19 Cases In SA