More People Should Pick Rabat as their First Destination in Morocco 

Especially in July as coastal temperatures are much more bearable than at inland favorites like Marrakesh or Fez. The city has a clear split between the old and the new on its side of the Bou Regreg river. The medina’s white walls look straight out of Santorini, while a leisurely boat ride floats past the rocket ship-like Mohammed VI Tower and massive Grand Theatre of Rabat, a glossy new amphitheater with walls sculpted to mimic the river’s waves. The city’s main sight, the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, is worth a walkthrough just to see the detailed zellige (mosaic tiles) and see where some of Morocco’s royal families were laid to rest. It’s free to visit, but keep in mind the area is still a sacred space, particularly during Ramadan, so make sure to dress and behave respectfully.

​

LONELY PLANET