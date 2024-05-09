More Nurses Needed For NHI Bill To Be Implemented Smoothly – Life Healthcare Group

As International Nurses’ Day approaches this Sunday, the Life HealthCare Hospital group emphasized the need for more nurses in the healthcare sector for the successful implementation of the debated NHI Bill.

During a media briefing in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, the group highlighted that the bill’s success hinges on the prompt training and integration of additional nurses into the national healthcare system.

Nurses, often described as the backbone of both public and private healthcare systems, remain underutilized, with thousands unemployed and unable to deliver essential services.

The Life Healthcare group has urged the government to focus on citizen health by increasing nurse training efforts.

In 2019, various private hospitals requested the SA Nursing Council to remove a cap on the number of nurses that private institutions could train. However, to date, the country’s two largest hospital groups, Netcare and Mediclinic, have trained only 303 nurses.

Life Healthcare CEO Pete Wharton-Hood stated, “In the context of why, I am not getting any reasonable answers. We look at it and say hang on a minute, there is something at play here that we do not understand. We know that we have to train more nurses, we are not stopping.”

Wharton-Hood also affirmed that private healthcare providers are eager to collaborate with the public sector to address the critical shortage of nurses.