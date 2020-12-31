iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

More Funerals In The Festive Season

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Funerals are being conducted every day in Durban as more people die from COVID-19.

The eThekwini district is one of the hotspot areas.

Funeral homes say they’ve had to extend their working hours to prevent a backlog.

The number of cremations at many crematoriums have more than doubled over the holiday season.

Clare Estate Hindu Crematorium’s Rayan Gangaram said, “with the second wave things have gone out of control we are averaging between 12 and 15 and this has resulted in us doing a double shift.”

Thu Funeral Group said they have come up with new interventions to help with the backlog.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA says the number of bodies they are collecting from hospitals is not normal.


Nafupa president Muzi Hlengwa said, “I don’t normally remove bodies, but I had to go myself and assist. I removed nine bodies yesterday. Yesterday alone.”


Hlengwa has also raised concerns about healthcare workers without proper personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, funeral homes are encouraging families to follow proper protocols and adhere to the restricted number of people allowed to attend funerals.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend

13 hours ago
1 min read

Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January

13 hours ago
1 min read

Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts

14 hours ago
1 min read

Study Finds 53% Of People Willing To Take Vaccine

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases

14 hours ago
1 min read

Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Rejects Government’s COVID-19 Resurgence Plan

2 days ago
1 min read

Business For SA Working With Government To Secure Vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 9 580 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Overnight Stage 2 Loadshedding

2 days ago
2 min read

Chaos At Beitbridge Border Post Could Have Been Avoided – Road Freight Association

2 days ago
1 min read

Cosatu Hits Out At Government Over Vaccine Delay

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

FEDHASA Calls On Government To Fast Track Vaccine Deployment

12 hours ago
2 min read

SAB Backs Governments Fight Against The Pandemic But Disagrees With The Marginalization Of One Of The Country’s Largest Socio-Economic Contributors

12 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend

13 hours ago
1 min read

Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January

13 hours ago