Some good news for motorists ahead of the festive season.

According to unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund, fuel prices may decrease significantly.

The Automobile Association predicts petrol could decrease by around R1 per liter.

Diesel users can expect a R2 decrease.

The good news stems from easing international oil prices and a stronger rand.

The adjusted fuel prices will be announced later this month, or early in December.

They will come into effect on 6 December.