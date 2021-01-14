More Education About 5G Is Needed – Experts

Share with your network!

Technology experts say there needs to be more education about 5G technology.

Conspiracy theorists have been claiming that recently installed 5G towers are spreading COVID-19.

As a result, some towers are being vandalised in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Experts say there is no scientific link between the two and that this new technology will help the country.

Ebrahim Asmal from the Durban University of Technology said that 5G is being hailed as the next high-technology revolution that will touch every area of the human experience.

Government has also warned against the spreading of false information.

