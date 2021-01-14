iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

More Education About 5G Is Needed – Experts

Photo by Jeevan Katel on Unsplash

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Technology experts say there needs to be more education about 5G technology.

Conspiracy theorists have been claiming that recently installed 5G towers are spreading COVID-19. 

As a result, some towers are being vandalised in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal. 

Experts say there is no scientific link between the two and that this new technology will help the country. 

Ebrahim Asmal from the Durban University of Technology said that 5G is being hailed as the next high-technology revolution that will touch every area of the human experience.

Government has also warned against the spreading of false information. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Confirms Stage 2 Loadshedding

1 hour ago
1 min read

Complaint Against Mogoeng Escalated To JCC

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 18 555 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

Vaccine Fearmongering Must Stop – Karim

1 day ago
2 min read

52% Of South Africans Don’t Want COVID Vaccine, Despite SA Securing Initial Batch

1 day ago
1 min read

Banks Must Keep Hand Sanitisers At ATMs – NDZ

1 day ago
1 min read

13 105 New Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Wants Clarity From Ramaphosa On Vaccine Acquisition

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Slams Ramaphosa

2 days ago
2 min read

South Africa Remains On Alert Level 3

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 15 046 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

A New Kind Of Travel Bucket List

2 mins ago
4 min read

Sustainable Energy Developments Open Possibilities For SA Businesses

9 mins ago
3 min read

8 African Non-Profit Organizations You Should Be Supporting

38 mins ago
3 min read

The Beaches May Be Closed, But Cape Town Is Very Much Open

59 mins ago