Jun 20, 2023

iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

More Climate Finance must Reach African Cities Directly

2 hours ago 1 min read

For most city mayors and managers in Africa, the debate about whether climate change is real is a moot topic. A recent World Bank report shows that 70% of greenhouse gases are generated in cities. But cities in low-income countries, including most of Africa, have contributed less than 0.2% of this total to date. So, who should foot the bill for mitigating the impacts and adapting infrastructure to future extreme weather events? A study conducted across 35 cities in Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa estimated the total benefits of investing in green cities to be about US$1.1 trillion up to 2050. This is equivalent to 250% of these countries’ annual economic output. This is where upper- and middle-income countries come in. They can support their low-income country counterparts by increasing climate finance flows. Another important source of finance will be from the private sector. Currently, about half of the climate finance globally comes from the private sector.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Taking Stock of Africa’s Peace Mission 

2 hours ago
1 min read

African States are Asking More Loudly, Why they have a Weak Voice at the IMF and the World Bank

2 hours ago
1 min read

The First Major Trade Deal between the EU and an African Country since 2016

2 hours ago
1 min read

80 Governance Experts from across Africa Discuss the Latest Developments in the Sector

2 hours ago
1 min read

Families Left Reeling After Terror Attack in Uganda

2 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Raises the Tarrif to Contest the Election

2 hours ago
1 min read

Understanding the Psyche of Kenya’s Cult Members

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Burgeoning Female Rap and Hip-hop Scene in Senegal

2 hours ago
1 min read

Women on Principe Island have Discovered Luxury in Trash

2 hours ago
1 min read

AfroCuration is Bringing Untold Ghanaian Stories to Light                    

2 days ago
1 min read

Ama Ata Aidoo, Groundbreaking Ghanaian Writer, Dies at 81         

2 days ago
1 min read

Hands On          

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Celebrating Excellence With The Partners Of The IAb South Africa 2023 Bookmark Awards

24 mins ago
3 min read

South African FMCG Retail – Undercovering The Current State Of Play

35 mins ago
4 min read

Tread Carefully When Taking Credit, Here’s How You Can Best Build A Credit Profile As A Young Person

48 mins ago
1 min read

Taking Stock of Africa’s Peace Mission 

2 hours ago

Share