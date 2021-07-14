iAfrica

More Calls For State Of Emergency

More calls for government to declare a state of emergency

The Beer Industry has added its voice to that of Agri SA and the Consumer Goods Council of SA.

Earlier, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry also called for a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal.

Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob  Zuma.

Seventy-two people have now died in the unrest and over 1,200 have been arrested.

Some reports indicate that over 600 retail and liquor stores have been damaged resulting in huge losses.

