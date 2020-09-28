More Arrests Expected In Connection With Kinnear Murder – Cele

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police will make more arrests in connection with the murder of Charl Kinnear.

Zane Killian operated a tracking business out of Springs. He briefly appeared under heavy police protection in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 September.

“We said and still say we will have to get to the bottom of the issue in the Western Cape, for the fact that somebody has been arrested but we expect to get more people, but that is not the end of the matter,” said Cele on eNCA.

Cele says he wants to know why officers, believed to be involved with the underworld, still have jobs.

Six officials have been implicated in an affidavit by Kinnear.

Kinnear sent copies of the report to Crime Intelligence National Head Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs, to IPID, as well as nine other senior provincial and divisional commissioners.

In the report, Kinnear set out how a rogue Crime Intelligence unit in the Western Cape, consisting of at least six members, had been targeting their SAPS colleagues, interfering with investigations and acting criminally, colluding with underworld figures.

Cele says National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sithole, is responsible for suspending members of the SAPS.

He says he will question him as to why he has not acted on the recommendations made in Kinnear’s report.

“The suspension of all police officers is run by the police commissioner and his management. What I will request, which I have not received is the report,” said Cele.

Share with your network!