More aid for KZN – Ramaphosa

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC

11 seconds ago 1 min read

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will on Sunday provide an up on governments response to the devastating floods.

Zikalala is expected to provide progress on the humanitarian relief, the rehousing of people who have lost homes and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised further aid will be prioritized for residents who lost loved ones to the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the ANC’s Letsema campaign in Bloemfontein.

He commended residents of Mangaung for donating essential parcels to flood victims.

