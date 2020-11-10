More African States Sign Up for Covid-19 Vaccine

Share with your network!

Botswana has signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population. The country has registered a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, about 7,800 with 27 deaths, but its economy has been dealt a severe blow by the pandemic. Unlike many other African countries, Botswana does not qualify for subsidised vaccines under the Covax scheme because it is classified as an upper middle-income country, as are neighbours Namibia and SA. Botswana made an upfront payment to Covax this week and will have the option to secure roughly 940,800 vaccine doses under a two-dose regimen, Moses Keetile, deputy permanent secretary in the health ministry, said in an interview. Botswana went for the optional purchase model to allow it to opt out at a later stage if necessary, Keetile said, adding that it would ask development partners to contribute towards payments to the facility that are outstanding. Botswana could also consider bilateral deals with vaccine manufacturers if the need arises, but for now Covax is its preferred procurement route.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

