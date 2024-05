Moracle Ghana is one of 300,000 NGOs in Ghana that train rural community members, small businesses, and charitable organizations on how to handle their finances. Through the leadership of Miriam Obo-Anderson, the company has helped these groups to streamline difficult accounting and bookkeeping processes. This has contributed to the success of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, which make up 90% of Ghana’s labor force as well as 60% of its economy.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER