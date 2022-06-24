iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

Photo Credit: GCIS

16 mins ago 1 min read

Monkeypox is not a severe disease. That’s according to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

Phaahla earlier announced that the country has recorded its first case.

The symptoms include headache and fever.

Phaahla says monkeypox is no cause for concern.

“Monkeypox is usually a very mild disease manifesting as blisters on the skin. it is usually mild and self-limiting with a very limited fatality rate,” Phaahla said.

The NICD said monkeypox spreads through close contact such as kissing, cuddling or touching parts of the body with monkeypox lesions (wound).

“The virus is not very contagious and does not spread in the same way as viruses such as flu and COVID-19,” the NICD said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

13 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts

24 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

2 days ago
1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

3 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

3 days ago
1 min read

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

13 mins ago
1 min read

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 050 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

21 mins ago
4 min read

Online Fashion Resale Platform Allows South Africans To Turn Their Unwanted Wardrobe Into Cash

17 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer