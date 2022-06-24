Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

Monkeypox is not a severe disease. That’s according to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

Phaahla earlier announced that the country has recorded its first case.

The symptoms include headache and fever.

Phaahla says monkeypox is no cause for concern.

“Monkeypox is usually a very mild disease manifesting as blisters on the skin. it is usually mild and self-limiting with a very limited fatality rate,” Phaahla said.

The NICD said monkeypox spreads through close contact such as kissing, cuddling or touching parts of the body with monkeypox lesions (wound).

“The virus is not very contagious and does not spread in the same way as viruses such as flu and COVID-19,” the NICD said.

