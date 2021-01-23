iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Money Transfers Bailed Kenya Out of the Pandemic Storm

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Latest data from Kenya’s Central Bank (CBK) reveals that diaspora remittances hit $3 billion in 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Although the virus crippled its foreign earnings from tourism and exports due to a global lockdown, the East African nation earned a minimum of Sh6.33 billion weekly in diaspora remittance last year. According to a report, the country experienced a growth of 10.7 percent in diaspora remittance from the $2.796 billion it made in 2019. It is also important to note that the pandemic significantly encouraged the use of financial technologies which accounted for an increase in online transfers. These smart innovations helped Kenyan’s abroad to send money home with ease.  “This remarkable growth of remittances has been supported by financial innovations that provided Kenyans in the diaspora more convenient channels for their transactions,” Patrick Njoroge, CBK’s Governor said in a statement. According to the apex bank, the strong performance came on the back of December 2020 remittances hitting $299 million. That was the all-time high to have ever been sent home in a single month. The country currently tops in diaspora remittances in the Eastern African region.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

UK Firm Fined for Polluting a Zambian Village

4 hours ago
1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

4 hours ago
1 min read

Liberia: Storage Facility to Be Powered By Solar-Hybrid System

4 hours ago
2 min read

Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem

4 hours ago
2 min read

These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Where Does the UK Stand with Africa Post Brexit?

4 hours ago
2 min read

Driving Investment into Bond Markets in Mauritius and Morocco

4 hours ago
1 min read

Project to Bring Internet to Africa’s Rural Communities Flops

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Continental Free Trade Area Provides a Safety Net for African States

4 hours ago
1 min read

Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home

2 days ago
1 min read

Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria

2 days ago
1 min read

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SA Moves One Step Closer To Vaccines

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 11 761 New Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

Murray ‘Gutted’ To Miss Australian Open

4 hours ago
2 min read

Kevin de Bruyne Out For Up To Six Weeks – Guardiola

4 hours ago