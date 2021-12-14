Mondelēz International And MANCOSA Partner To Spread Goodness Across South Africa

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), which owns popular brands such as Cadbury, Halls, Oreos and Stimorol, have partnered with MANCOSA, a leading provider of management programmes through supported distance learning in Southern Africa, to empower informal traders to build businesses that last. This is the first of many partnerships between Mondelēz International in South Africa and industry leaders as part of its Spread Goodness initiative.South Africa’s economy has been struggling for years, further impacted by the effects of Covid-19 and the rise of civil unrest across South Africa in mid-2021, which has all had a devastating effect on small independent businesses across the country.

As a company driven by a passion to make a lasting positive impact on communities and society in general, Mondelēz International launched the Spread Goodness Initiative, which aims to bring together partners to help make a difference and support small informal businesses where they can. ‘’Informal traders are the lifeblood of our economy, serving their communities from within. We know it has been a particularly challenging year for them and many other South Africans. As a business founded on purpose-led principles we strive to assist wherever we can have the biggest impact, looking for sustainable solutions that help communities to continue to grow and prosper, ‘’ said Langa Khanyile, Marketing Lead, Mondelēz International.

Mondelēz International launched the Spread Goodness initiative in October with the distribution of Goodness Boxes (a pallet of Mondelēz International brands) to assist select Spaza shop owners, who desperately needed help to restock and keep their business afloat. The aim is to reach up to 100 Spazas by the end of 2021 before moving into the next phase of the initiative, which is focused on sustainability.

Impactful Partnerships Will Lead to Change

In 2022 Mondelēz International intends shifting focus to offer practical assistance to rebuild Spazas that need infrastructure and also concentrate on imparting business literacy skills that will benefit these informal traders and their communities going forward.‘’This is why we are so excited to welcome MANCOSA on board. Partnerships like this help drive the long-term impact we are seeking – extending our current social mission platform, Read To Succeed, which is centered around empowering the next generation through literacy skills – and in the case of Spread Goodness, business literacy skills,” adds Khanyile.

MANCOSA is stepping up to offer 10 bursaries and additional support in 2022, through its Higher Certificate in Business Management course, to Spread Goodness recipients that qualify through the initiative. This one-year course will equip recipients in implementing basic management, communication and marketing principles making a difference to the running and sustainability of their small business. “MANCOSA was founded with the primary intention to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, accredited and accessible education. Our approach is underpinned by our mission to impact lives through innovative education. MANCOSA endeavours to make dreams come true.

Teaming up with Mondelēz International on the Spread Goodness initiative perfectly aligns to our goals of ensuring people have the opportunity to achieve their life goals by furthering their education and skills. Our economy requires a variety of skills in order to grow – therefore empowering people, especially those who otherwise may never have had the opportunity, with these skills is a top priority and why we will also continue to look for avenues to take this initiative even further going forward,’’ said Professor Magnate Ntombela, Principal of MANCOSA.

South Africans always pull together in times of need and this initiative is a fitting example of just that. Mondelēz International is extending the call to all South African businesses and individuals to offer their expertise, products and services and get involved such as MANCOSA has done. ‘’Are you a financial service organisation, a law firm, we’re calling on manufacturers of paint and hardware, all South African businesses who can lend a hand of partnership, reach out to us to spread more goodness into 2022 and beyond – this is all about working together to make the change we want to see in the country,’’ concludes Khanyile.

Follow #SpreadGoodness on social media and call 0800 114 449 if you would like to contribute to this initiative.

Share with your network!