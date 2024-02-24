Moms Sentenced for Forcing Children to Beg on the Streets of Kampala

A Ugandan court magistrate has sentenced over 100 Karamojong teenage mothers to serve one-month community service each, after pleading guilty to sending their children to solicit money from public places. These mothers who were remanded for three weeks, were arrested during the smart city campaign in preparation for Non-Aligned Movement summits in January this year.
SOURCE: DAILY MONITOR
