Mokonyane’s Lavish Birthday Party Raises Red Flags

1 hour ago 1 min read

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s 40th birthday party — and the dubious connections to corrupt company Bosasa — have, once again, come under fire before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Mokonyane, who has been accused of accepting bribes to push through sordid tender agreements, fumbled before Judge Raymond Zondo on Thursday, recanting evidence that ‘no birthday party’ was ever held at Krugersdorp-based Victorian Guest House.

Mokonyane’s latest testimony comes just days after guesthouse owner Frederick Hendrik Coetzee supported claims made by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi that the minister had, indeed, celebrated her birthday at the establishment. Mokonyane ‘apologised’ for the contradiction but remained defiant regarding the alleged Bosasa connection.

Mokonyane said she ‘didn’t remember’ seeing any Bosasa representatives at her birthday bash and was unaware of claims made by both Coetzee and Agrizzi that the function was paid for by Bosasa.

