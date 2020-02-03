Mon. Feb 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mokgalapa: My Resignation As Mayor Not An Admission Of Guilt

Stevens Mokgalapa celebrated following his election as executive mayor on 12 February 2019. He was ousted on 5 December 2019 through a motion of no confidence. Picture: DA

3 hours ago 1 min read

JOHANNESBURG – Stevens Mokgalapa on Sunday said that his resignation as Tshwane Mayor was not an admission of guilt.

Mokgalapa announced on Sunday that he was stepping down and planned to officially vacate office at the end of February.

His departure follows a leaked audio recording in which he can be heard making disparaging remarks about his colleagues.

It’s been a scandalous few months for Mokgalapa, with a series of events casting doubt on his administration.

He’s facing a disciplinary process after he was heard making disparaging comments about party colleagues in an audio recording.

But he maintained he had done nothing wrong: “This decision is very much unrelated to the internal processes of the disciplinary of the party. It is just about ensuring that my being there is not abused for political football.”

The Democratic Alliance is expected to start disciplinary hearings into Mokgalapa’s conduct later this month.

For now, the mayor said he would report for duty until the end of February.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Modise: Independent Panelists To Determine Pp Removal Process

3 hours ago
1 min read

Reopening Of CT Refugee Reception Office Delayed Again

3 hours ago
1 min read

ESKOM Confirms Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Thursday With Rush Hour Respite

3 hours ago
1 min read

If Coronavirus A New One, Then No One Is Immune To It – Virologist

3 hours ago
1 min read

I Stand By My Decision To Side With The ANC – Still

1 day ago
1 min read

Parents Shouldn’t Fear Sending Kids To School – Mazibuko

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Modise: Independent Panelists To Determine Pp Removal Process

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mokgalapa: My Resignation As Mayor Not An Admission Of Guilt

3 hours ago
2 min read

‘1917’ Wins Best Film And Best Director At BAFT Awards

3 hours ago
1 min read

Reopening Of CT Refugee Reception Office Delayed Again

3 hours ago