Moja Love Donates R200,000 To Vinolia Mashego’s Family

Moja Love TV, the last channel late TV star Vinolia Mashego worked for, on Wednesday said it would donate R200,000 to her family to help “ease the pain” of her passing.

Mashego died in her sleep on Saturday, 4 April, at the age of 56.

She made a name for herself as an actress and TV presenter in the 1980s and 1990s, but fell on hard times in the new Millennium, with only a few gigs to depend on.

At the time of her passing, she was the presenter of prank show Bheka Sikubambile on Moja Love. She had already shot nine episodes.

“She might have had her own challenges before, but when she came to us, we saw somebody who was full of life and despite her enormous experience, she was still eager to learn,” the channel’s CEO Aubrey Tau said.

“We were impressed with her work ethic and her generosity as she also used her second chance to teach and train young people in her team.”

R150,000 will go towards Mashego’s family and R50,000 for her funeral.

“We lost a giant, a talented presenter who was ready to work again,” Tau added.

EWN

