Mohale On Free State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Incentives

In response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown on the Free State economy, particularly small businesses, the MEC for the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environment Affairs, Makalo Mohale, invited Free State enterprises to apply for economic recovery incentives.

Incentives and support programmes are for businesses in both the formal and informal sectors and are focused on saving existing jobs and creating new ones. Announcing these incentives MEC Mohale said, “We urge our businesses to take full advantage of this opportunity which will help them to return to full operations within the shortest possible time. We would not like to see anybody left behind”.

Applications were opened from 17 June and when the window closed on 9 July 2020 a total of 2522 applications were received. Evaluation and adjudication of the applications revealed that many enterprises did not submit all required documentation in order to qualify for financial assistance from the fiscus.

The process of verification and requesting documentation takes more time than anticipated. The department continues to contact applicants and, where applicable, indicates why applications were not successful. Management requests that applicants to be patient and commit to regular and clear feedback in this regard.

In an effort to improve the uptake of opportunities presented by government, working with different business chambers in the Free State, the department has embarked in an exercise to assist some of these enterprises to meet the minimum compliance requirements, like business, tax and other licence registration.

