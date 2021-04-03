iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is appealing a decision for him to retract comments about Israel he made during a webinar in 2020.

Mogoeng was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Committee, for his remarks on South Africa’s foreign policy on Israel.

The chief justice says the findings are flawed and superficial.

In the 39-page appeal, he says Judge Phineas Mojapelo failed to deal with constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SABC On Brink Of Collapse – CWU

11 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 273 New COVID-19 Cases

11 hours ago
1 min read

Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Granted Conditional Registration

2 days ago
1 min read

High Traffic Expected Over Easter Weekend

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 294 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Authorities Keeping A Vigilant Eye On Easter Weekend Traffic

2 days ago
1 min read

Discovery In Talks With Government Over Vaccination Rollout

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector Finds Scooter Procurement ‘Irregular’

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 422 New Cases

3 days ago
2 min read

SABC Concludes Retrenchment Process, Moves To New Structure

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Remains On Alert Level 1 With Some Alcohol Restrictions

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks

2 mins ago
1 min read

Harrison Helps Leeds To Win Over Sheffield Utd

14 mins ago
2 min read

West Brom Hand Chelsea First Loss Under Tuchel

18 mins ago
3 min read

Southern African Leaders Promise Action on Mozambique Islamist Insurgency

10 hours ago