Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is appealing a decision for him to retract comments about Israel he made during a webinar in 2020.

Mogoeng was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Committee, for his remarks on South Africa’s foreign policy on Israel.

The chief justice says the findings are flawed and superficial.

In the 39-page appeal, he says Judge Phineas Mojapelo failed to deal with constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

