Mogadishu Shaken After Deadly Weekend Blast

The death toll from Sunday’s attack and subsequent hours-long siege at a beachfront hotel in Somalia has risen to at least 16. The al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials and witnesses told VOA Somali that just before 6 p.m. local time, a suicide car bomb exploded outside the Elite Hotel at Mogadishu’s popular Lido Beach. Moments later four armed gunmen stormed the hotel. Security forces arrived at the scene immediately after the attack began and took over from hotel guards the responsibility for ousting the attackers. Ismail Mukhtar, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Information, said all four of the attackers who stormed the hotel were shot dead. Troops rescued more than 200 people from the hotel, including the owner, Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, a lawmaker and former minister. At least 18 people were injured. Over the past two months attacks by the jihadist group have increased in the capital. Last week a shootout between jailed al-Shabab members and security officers at a prison claimed at least 20 lives. The militants – who had managed to obtain weapons – had tried to escape from a heavily guarded prison in Mogadishu.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US
Farm Fresh Produce on An App
Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law
The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi
A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic
A Series of Mishaps in Clearing Mauritian Waters
What to Do with the Nairobi National Park
Is Regional Intervention Needed to Stem Out Threat in Maputo?
Bishops Rally behind #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Campaign
Kenya’s Drive to Up Domestic Travel
Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place
A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era