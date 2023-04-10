Moffat Takadiwa’s Landmark Exhibition Comments on Zimbabwe’s Colonial Hangover  

Takadiwa is a Zimbabwean artist famous for creating work from found materials. His exhibition Vestiges of Colonialism, curated by Fadzai Muchemwa, opened at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe on 16 March. Vestiges of Colonialism is not only a landmark show, but also a timely conversation on colonial legacies in Zimbabwe. By engaging with the works, one discovers subtle vestiges of colonial constructions that are knitted into the fabric of Zimbabwean society and continue to have an impact on people’s lives today. This is the 40-year-old Takadiwa’s first solo show in Zimbabwe in a decade. Having exhibited around the globe, he’s best known for his sculptures made from consumer waste and urban residues such as toothbrushes, computer keyboards and cheap perfume bottles.
