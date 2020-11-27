Modise Rejects ATM Call Of Secret Ballot Vote

Share with your network!

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday turned down a request by the African Transformation Movement party for voting on its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to be by secret ballot.

Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in the National Assembly next Thursday.

Modise ruled out a secret ballot for next week’s voting, after finding that the ATM had offered no evidence that there was any reason to do so such as the intimidation of MPs.

The no-confidence motion will therefore be debated during a hybrid sitting of the House and voted on by open ballot, which means there will be a public record of how each MP has cast their vote.

