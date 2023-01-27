Modernise Basic Education System – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says modernising the country’s basic education curriculum could be the key to retaining pupils in the system until they matriculate.

Ramaphosa opened the Basic Education Lekgotla which aims to come up with solutions to tackle various challenges in the sector.

Various stakeholders in the basic education sector have gathered to tackle issues and come up with long term solutions.

The focus this year is the impact of COVID19. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the dropout rate amongst pupils is concerning.

While the country battles with rolling blackouts the Basic education minister believes the sector has not been negatively affected.

The lekgotla will also have a sharp focus on what the sector is doing transform and prepare children for innovation and technology.

