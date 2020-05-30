Sat. May 30th, 2020

Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent

Recent works by diasporan writers take a different tack in narrating the African experience, resulting in new bridges being formed between the rest of the world and Africa.  Focused largely on the immigrant experience in America and other parts of the world, they introduce African culture by showing Africans’ reaction to another culture.  In the process, they help to promote understanding and have fostered a huge increase in popularity of the genre.

