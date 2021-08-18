Modack, Kilian Back In The Dock

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and murder-accused Zane Kilian — among others — are expected back in a Cape Town court to continue their bail applications.
They’re charged in connection with the murder of Western Cape top cop Charl Kinnear nearly one year ago.
The men face multiple charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal cellphone tracking and racketeering.
Kinnear was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis, in September last year.
