iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury case has been postponed.

The Public Protector is accused of having lied to the courts about her investigation into the South African Reserve Bank.

She has come under intense fire in recent months.

The Democratic Alliance wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend her, pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office. 

Last week, MPs unanimously voted in favour of this motion. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

6 mins ago
1 min read

Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

1 day ago
1 min read

Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit

1 day ago
1 min read

Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court

2 days ago
1 min read

ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 599 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application

2 days ago
1 min read

TVET College Students Want Answers

3 days ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

1 min ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

6 mins ago
4 min read

Sanofi Launches Innovative TB Prevention Treatment Set to be SA Game Changer

21 hours ago