Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury case has been postponed.
The Public Protector is accused of having lied to the courts about her investigation into the South African Reserve Bank.
She has come under intense fire in recent months.
The Democratic Alliance wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend her, pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office.
Last week, MPs unanimously voted in favour of this motion.
More Stories
Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter
SA Reports 1 048 New Cases
Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State
Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit
Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites
SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases
Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court
ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice
SA Reports 599 New Cases
Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application
TVET College Students Want Answers
Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers