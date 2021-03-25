Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

Share with your network!

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury case has been postponed.

The Public Protector is accused of having lied to the courts about her investigation into the South African Reserve Bank.

She has come under intense fire in recent months.

The Democratic Alliance wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend her, pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office.

Last week, MPs unanimously voted in favour of this motion.

Share with your network!