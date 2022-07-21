Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry

Lawyers for Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to have him testify before Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry.
The inquiry is into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.
Her lawyers accuse President Ramaphosa of being in a conflict of interest and being in breach of Section 96 in the Constitution.
This is because he was the subject of investigations into the Phala Phala farm burglary saga and the CR17 Bosasa donation scandal which were before Mkhwebane.
They also point out how Mkhwebane’s suspension was two years after the motion for the inquiry was tabled but just weeks after the Phala Phala farm burglary matter broke out.
Mkhwebane’s competence has been heavily questioned after several of her reports were overturned by the court.
