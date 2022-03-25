iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mkhwebane Wants Ramaphosa To Withdraw Suspension Warning Letter

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

17 mins ago 1 min read

Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says President Cyril Ramaphosa must withdraw his letter warning her of her possible suspension.

She also wanted Ramaphosa to distance himself from her parliamentary impeachment process, saying the president was “heavily” conflicted because her office was investigating his alleged conduct.

Mkhwebane this week responded to Ramaphosa’s letter where he gave her 10 days to give him reasons why he should not suspend her.

Her letter to the president followed her application to the Constitutional Court to rescind its earlier ruling that paved the way for a parliamentary inquiry into her competence to hold office.

Ramaphosa then wrote to Mkhwebane asking her to give him reasons why she should not be suspended.

Mkhwebane has given Ramaphosa until Wednesday to respond.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work

12 mins ago
2 min read

2 120 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

25 mins ago
1 min read

Health Dept Officials Will Face Questions If Pfizer Jabs Go To Waste

1 day ago
1 min read

Cape Town Taxi Drivers Cause Massive Disruptions

1 day ago
1 min read

Religious Group Voices Concern Over New COVID-19 Rules

1 day ago
2 min read

1 393 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Winde Welcomes Relaxing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

2 days ago
2 min read

912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

SA’s COVID-19 Regulations Further Eased

2 days ago
1 min read

Class Action Looms Over Unsafe Taxis

3 days ago
1 min read

Water Quality A ‘Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – SA Water Chamber

3 days ago
2 min read

566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work

12 mins ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Wants Ramaphosa To Withdraw Suspension Warning Letter

17 mins ago
2 min read

2 120 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

25 mins ago
1 min read

Health Dept Officials Will Face Questions If Pfizer Jabs Go To Waste

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer