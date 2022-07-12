Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is being sabotaged by her suspension as Public Protector.
She says she is attending Parliament’s impeachment inquiry under duress.
However, she was happy with Day 1 of proceedings.
Mkhwebane says the delays caused by her legal challenges were to Parliament’s benefit, because they helped refine the process.
She is however not holding off on another legal challenge – that of her suspension.
Mkhwebane says she welcomes the opportunity to speak freely about the reports that are the subject of this inquiry.
