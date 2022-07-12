iAfrica

Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is being sabotaged by her suspension as Public Protector.

She says she is attending Parliament’s impeachment inquiry under duress.

However, she was happy with Day 1 of proceedings.

Mkhwebane says the delays caused by her legal challenges were to Parliament’s benefit, because they helped refine the process.

She is however not holding off on another legal challenge – that of her suspension.

Mkhwebane says she welcomes the opportunity to speak freely about the reports that are the subject of this inquiry.

