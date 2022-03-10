iAfrica

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

1 hour ago 1 min read

It’s the end of the road for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s tussle with President Cyril Ramaphosa over his 2017 election campaign.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application to reverse part of a ruling on the investigation.

The court upheld a High Court finding last year which found that Mkhwebane was wrong to say that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a campaign donation.

Mkhwebane has now exhausted all legal remedies in respect of her CR17 campaign report.

She also faces a perjury case relating to her invalidated report on the Reserve Bank and a Parliamentary process is underway to determine her fitness to hold office.

