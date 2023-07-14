Mkhwebane Loses ConCourt Suspension Battle

The Constitutional Court has overturned a High Court ruling that declared Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension invalid.

The court found that President Ramaphosa had nothing to gain by suspending Mkhwebane.

That was in relation to her office’s investigation into the Phala Phala farm matter.

Handing down judgment, the court said there was no conflict of interest despite the fact that Ramaphosa was being investigated.

It also found that he had no power to influence who would stand in for Mkhwebane, or sway the Phala Phala investigation.