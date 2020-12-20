iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mkhwebane Loses Another Court Case

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost yet another case in the High Court in Pretoria.

This time it was over the approval of Ivan Pillay’s early retirement by then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The 2019 report had been challenged by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after it found he was wrong to approve Pillay’s pension with benefits.

Gordhan asked the court to set aside Mkhwebane’s remedial action which ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against him.

Gordhan also asked that Mkhwebane be ordered to pay costs on a punitive scale in her personal capacity.

In her report, Mkhwebane found out that Gordhan had irregularly approved Pillay’s pension.

This report, including its remedial actions, has now been set aside.

The cost order was dismissed.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

10 939 New Infections Reported In SA

3 hours ago
5 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Driving Second Wave – Mkhize

1 day ago
1 min read

8 725 New COVID-19 Cases Recored In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Government Adjusts December Lockdown Rules

2 days ago
1 min read

Blaze Rips Through Cape Town Informal Settlement

2 days ago
1 min read

Cele Tells Police Officers To Be Decisive

2 days ago
1 min read

9 126 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Durban Expects Buzzing Beaches

3 days ago
1 min read

Cele Wants Penalties For Lawlessness

3 days ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Plans To Act Against Cele

3 days ago
3 min read

SA Breaches 10 000 Daily Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector Faces Perjury Charges

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Another Court Case

3 hours ago
1 min read

10 939 New Infections Reported In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Guardiola concerned by Man City’s wastefulness

3 hours ago
2 min read

Fans And Media Mourn ‘Great Indian Batting Collapse’ In Adelaide

3 hours ago