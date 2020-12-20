Mkhwebane Loses Another Court Case

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost yet another case in the High Court in Pretoria.
This time it was over the approval of Ivan Pillay’s early retirement by then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The 2019 report had been challenged by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after it found he was wrong to approve Pillay’s pension with benefits.
Gordhan asked the court to set aside Mkhwebane’s remedial action which ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against him.
Gordhan also asked that Mkhwebane be ordered to pay costs on a punitive scale in her personal capacity.
In her report, Mkhwebane found out that Gordhan had irregularly approved Pillay’s pension.
This report, including its remedial actions, has now been set aside.
The cost order was dismissed.
