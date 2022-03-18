Mkhwebane Given 10 days To Defend Herself Against Suspension

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has some explaining to do.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given her ten days to provide reasons why she shouldn’t be suspended.

Mkhwebane confirmed receipt of the letter and says she will be consulting with her legal team on Friday.

Earlier this week, Parliament notified the President of its plans to continue with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold her office.

Mkhwebane lost her bid in the Constitutional Court to stop the Parliament inquiry.

