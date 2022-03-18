Mkhwebane Given 10 days To Defend Herself Against Suspension

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has some explaining to do.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given her ten days to provide reasons why she shouldn’t be suspended.
Mkhwebane confirmed receipt of the letter and says she will be consulting with her legal team on Friday.
Earlier this week, Parliament notified the President of its plans to continue with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold her office.
Mkhwebane lost her bid in the Constitutional Court to stop the Parliament inquiry.
More Stories
UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action
War In Ukraine Could’ve Been Avoided – Ramaphosa
1 682 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
Kulula And BA Back In The Skies
Proposed COVID-19 Regulations Open For Comment
Positive Change Is Coming – Ramaphosa
Mbali Ntuli Announces Resignation From The DA
NICD Reports 1 980 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness
NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases
Government Slammed For State Of Disaster Extension
Huawei, Government Reach Agreement On Local Staff