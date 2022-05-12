Mkhwebane Defiant As Parly Committee Gears Up For Inquiry

Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that no legitimate impeachment inquiry would find her guilty of incompetence.
Mkhwebane was reacting to the parliamentary Section 194 committee which resolved to move ahead with the inquiry in July.
Members of the committee on Wednesday agreed to move ahead with the inquiry despite another rescission application by Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane wants the apex court to rescind its Friday decision, saying that it failed to take into account an investigation into a leaked SMS that pre-empted the ruling.
The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said that all parties should first wait for the finalisation of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s investigation into the leaked SMS before proceeding.
“The outcome of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s investigation into allegations of corruption implicating Mr Ismail Abramjee and one or more persons within the Constitutional Court, which will have a bearing on all the related processes should be awaited by all reasonable persons and institutions,” Segalwe said.
